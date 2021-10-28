Shark’s whole-home Air Purifier 6 now matching Amazon all-time low at $150 off

Amazon is also now offering the Shark Air Purifier 6 for $299.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $450, this is up to $150 in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a model that can handle large spaces (up to 1,200 square-feet) without having to move it around constantly, the Air Purifier 6 is a solid option. This is a 6-fan model to “evenly distribute airflow across the filter” with Clean Sense IQ that “tracks air quality and auto-adjusts power” to accomodate. Shark has implemented its “Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter” here as well that is said to capture “99.98%” of the dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors” plaguing your living space this fall/winter. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Best Buy customers. More details below.

But if it’s just the bedroom or home office you’re looking to purify, there are far more affordable options out there. Something like this LEVOIT Core 200S model, that’s rated for 183-square-foot spaces, is a solid alternative that comes in at $80 shipped on Amazon. While not quite as powerful overall, this one includes some smart features and is controllable via your phone.

Another way to clean the house up this holiday season is with a new robot vacuum. Amazon is offering up to $281 off the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with the XL Self-Empty Base today. This one provides an entirely autonomous cleaning experience for up to 30-days straight, leaving you to focus on what really matters over the holidays this year. Browse through today’s deals right here.

More on the Shark Air Purifier 6:

6-FAN AIRFLOW: Six high-speed micro-fans work together to evenly distribute airflow across the filter.

ULTRA-FAST MEETS ULTRA-QUIET: With multiple smaller fans, you get a remarkably quiet clean, and an incredibly fast clean air delivery rate.

TRACKS & ADJUSTS AUTOMATICALLY: Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air in your home. The easy-to-use control panel displays data in real time.

ANTI-ALLERGEN HEPA MULTI-FILTER: Shark’s Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter captures 99.98% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors. Based on HEPA filtration standards of 99.98% filtration, down to 0.3 microns.

