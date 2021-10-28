TP-Link Deco M9 Plus mesh Wi-Fi system has built-in Zigbee hub at $135 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Smart Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack for $134.99 shipped in refurbished condition. With a $250 price in new condition and our last mention of a 2-pack being $180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to cover up to 6,500-square feet of your house with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this setup supports over 100 devices connected with a dynamic backhaul channel in tow for solid performance all around. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee smart hub here to connect various devices to, making it an all-in-one hub for your house. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget but still need to expand your home’s Wi-Fi network? Well, a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router is a great option. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great starting point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

With an upgrade Wi-Fi network, you’ll want to ensure that your mobile rig is ready for working on the couch. If you haven’t upgraded your setup in a while, consider Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, which is currently down to a new all-time low at $200 off. We have all the details in our deal coverage, which can be seen right here.

More on the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh System:

Whole home coverage – cover up to 6, 500 sq. Ft. With seamless, high-performance Wi-Fi and eliminate dead zones and buffering

Aster tri-band speed for more devices – three Wi-Fi bands with dynamic backhaul by TP-Link one mesh support 100-plus devices and keeps all of them running at top speed

Intelligent Wi-Fi network – Deco M9 Plus unites your home under a single Wi-Fi name and password while delivering the best connections as you walk from room to room

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!