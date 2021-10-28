Under Armour takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Fall outerwear, running shoes, more

-
FashionUnder Armour

Under Amour’s Outlet offers up to 50% off new markdowns including running shoes, outerwear, joggers, t-shirts, and much more. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Armour Fleece Pants are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. The fleece interior helps you to stay warm and you can choose from two color options. It features stretch-infused fabric, making them a great choice for workouts and more. With nearly 400 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Holiday Sale takes up t...
Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Link is a heater, cooler, a...
Shark’s whole-home Air Purifier 6 now matching Am...
9to5Toys Daily: October 28, 2021 – Apple Pencil 2 $10...
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Gift Guide: Stocking stu...
De’Longhi La Specialista espresso maker steps up ...
Samsung’s just-released EVO Select microSD cards ...
Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot MFi USB-C Lightning Cabl...
Show More Comments