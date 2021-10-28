Under Armour takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Fall outerwear, running shoes, more

Under Amour’s Outlet offers up to 50% off new markdowns including running shoes, outerwear, joggers, t-shirts, and much more. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Armour Fleece Pants are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. The fleece interior helps you to stay warm and you can choose from two color options. It features stretch-infused fabric, making them a great choice for workouts and more. With nearly 400 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Run Anywhere Singlet Shirt $38 (Orig. $50)
- Armour Fleece Pants $39 (Orig. $55)
- Phantom Crew 3-Pack Socks $16 (Orig. $20)
- Tech ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover $31 (Orig. $40)
- Waffle Crew Long-Sleeve Top $34 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tech Vent Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $23 (Orig. $30)
- Undeniable Duffel 4.0 Medium Bag $28 (Orig. $45)
- Rival Fleece Logo Sweatshirt $38 (Orig. $50)
- HOVR Sonic 4 Running Shoes $94 (Orig. $110)
- Vanish Jogger Pants $40 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
