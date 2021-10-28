Uniqlo adds fall markdowns from just $10: Outerwear, t-shirts, more

Uniqlo adds new markdowns up to 50% off including outerwear, t-shirts, shoes, and more from $10. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Hybrid Down Parka Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down to $100, which is $30 off the original rate. The down material promotes warmth as well as the exterior is waterproof. It also has stretch-infused fabric for added mobility and you can choose from an array of fun color options. If you’re still on the hunt for a gift idea, this would be a great choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Uniqlo customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the new Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off markdowns for fall.

