Uniqlo adds fall markdowns from just $10: Outerwear, t-shirts, more

Uniqlo adds new markdowns up to 50% off including outerwear, t-shirts, shoes, and more from $10. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Hybrid Down Parka Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down to $100, which is $30 off the original rate. The down material promotes warmth as well as the exterior is waterproof. It also has stretch-infused fabric for added mobility and you can choose from an array of fun color options. If you’re still on the hunt for a gift idea, this would be a great choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Uniqlo customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultra Warm Down Coat $150 (Orig. $180)
- Hybrid Down Parka Jacket $100 (Orig. $130)
- Light Pocketable Parka Jacket $50 (Orig. $70)
- Suede Chukka Boots $60 (Orig. $70)
- Mamoru Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Light Pocketable Jacket $50 (Orig. $70)
- Silk Long-Sleeve Top $60 (Orig. $80)
- Tweed Long Coat $130 (Orig. $150)
- Cotton Ribbed Crew Crop Top $10 (Orig. $15)
- Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans $30 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
