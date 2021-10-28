Waste King’s no electrician-needed garbage disposal drops to $42 at Amazon (Reg. $51+)

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord for $41.92 shipped. Regularly between $51 and as much as $68 or so, this is within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Home Depot charges $51 for comparison. A great chance to get one hooked up before the holidays this year, there’s no electrician needed here with a pre-installed power cord and the included EZ mount system. This continuous feed disposal features a 1/2HP permanent magnet motor that moves at up to 2600 RPM to make short work of your kitchen waste this winter. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Home Depot customers. More details below.

If the installation process is still a bit much for your needs, consider refreshing that aging kitchen trash can with Rubbermaid’s Spring-Top Lid Trash Can. It sells for under $18 Prime shipped on Amazon, and while it won’t deal with the waste like today’s lead deal, it will be nice having a fresh new can for the kitchen over the holidays.

Another useful tool that might come in handy over the holidays is Ninja’s dough-mixing Power Blender. Now on sale for $80 shipped at Amazon, this regularly $150 blender can also double as a food processor and a dough mixer for all of your holiday baking projects. You can get more details on this deal right here alongside additional offers in our home goods guide.

More on the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal:

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1/2 HP, 2600 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor jams less. Has dishwasher hookup

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning

2 YEAR PROTECTION: 2-year Limited. Corrosion resistant grinding components

NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

LIGHTWEIGHT: Compact and lightweight garbage disposer saves space under the sink. Stainless steel and plastic sink flange

