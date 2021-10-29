Aduro’s 9-outlet Swivel Wall Tower + dual USB charging at $15 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Aduro Surge Swivel Wall Charging Tower for $14.99 in black or white with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $50, very smilier models fetch closer to $20 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This particular model, however, sells for $40 directly from Aduro. The swivel design means it won’t take up more than one receptacle if you don’t want it to while providing nine total outlets for your power-hungry gear alongside a pair of USB charging ports (2.4 amp). It also features “Safety Shutdown” and SmartCharge tech on the USB ports “to automatically detect your device and provide optimal output charging speed.” Head below for more details.

But if it’s just some additional outlets you’re after, something like this GE 6-Outlet Extender Wall Tap might do the trick. You’re forgoing the USB ports and dropping down to six outlets here, but at just $6 Prime shipped on Amazon is might very well be worth consideration.

Just make sure you dive into Anker’s Halloween weekend sale as well. There, you’ll find a host of charging and power strip options marked down with quick and easy shipping at Amazon. The deals start from just $10 Prime shipped and also include some smart home gear, vacuums, car adapters, and cables. Browse through the lot of it right here.

More on the Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower:

The Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower w/ 9 Outlets & Dual USB Ports charges 9 power-hungry devices at once, without looking for available outlets, much more convenient for you and your family to charge simultaneously. Its small & compact size is perfect for travel and taking it with you whenever you’re on the go, and its Safety Shutdown Technology & Smart Charge USB ports ensure protection & power charge efficiency.

