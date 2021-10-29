Feel like a kid again with GameRider’s Nitro II gaming rocker at new low of $64.50 (Save 31%)

Amazon is now offering the GameRider Nitro II Gaming Rocker for $64.53 shipped. Down from the $93 list price, though often going for as much as $100 from retailers like Home Depot, you can save a solid 31% today, marking the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. The GameRider Nitro II touts a foldable design with a breathable nylon mesh exterior, so you can keep it stowed away when not in use and enjoy hours of active gaming without breaking a sweat. You’ll also find a built-in headrest for added comfort and some “sporty red racing stripes” to round out the design. Head below for more options.

Round out today’s gaming chair with a sleek new headset like this popular noise-canceling model on Amazon for $23.50. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to enjoy this discounted price. Backed by 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers, a noise-reducing microphone, and some sleek LED backlighting, this headset makes a great affordable option for anyone looking to break into streaming or enjoy some cooperative gaming as well.

You can find even more budget-friendly peripherals like these in our dedicated gaming guide, like Razer’s Sphex V3 hard gaming mouse for just $10. Down from the usual $25, you can save a ton on this already affordable gaming mouse, making it perfect for anyone just starting out with PC gaming or looking to add some LED backlighting to their everyday office mouse.

GameRider Nitro II Gaming Rocker features:

Black nylon mesh fabric with sporty red racing stripes and racer style seat design

Integrated bump out headrest for extra comfort

Folds in half for easy out of the way storage

Ideal for youth gaming, vids, or just chillin with any screen

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!