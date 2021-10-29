Halloween magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Nat Geo, Us Weekly, Women’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now launched its Halloween magazine sale with over 200 titles starting at under $5 per year. This is a great time to score some new reading material for the winter or just to refresh your subscriptions at a discount. You’ll find everything from Family Handyman and Men’s Health to GQ, National Geographic, Taste of Home, Us Weekly, Women’s Health, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Halloween magazine sale now live!

As usual, inside the Halloween magazine sale all titles will ship free every month, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you.

One standout here is the 1-year subscription to GQ magazine at $4.95 shipped per year. This is slightly below the all-time low at Amazon where it typically fetches double at $10 per year. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great time to jump in. GQ, for those unfamiliar here, is the ultimate lifestyle publication focusing on the hottest trends in fashion, grooming, culture, and wellness, among other things. More details below.

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Halloween magazine sale right here for hundreds of discounted titles from under $5 per year.

If you prefer to do your reading digitally, then you’ll want to make sure you capitalize on the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies. Each month, folks subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service are able to not only get early access to these new releases, but also score one for FREE. You can browse through the options and get all of the details in our October coverage right here.

More on GQ Magazine:

Stay up to date on the latest news in men’s fashion, important style trends, celebrity inspiration, and exhaustive recommendations. Expert advice on skin, hair, beard, and personal care, with thorough reviews of grooming products from the GQ editors. Find the best routines to improve your wellness, strength, and endurance, featuring exercise, mental health, and nutrition tips from GQ’s experts.

