Igloo’s retro-style countertop ice maker matching 2021 Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off kitchenware, accessories, fixtures, and more. One standout here that would be great for upcoming get togethers is the Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160, like it currently fetches at Walmart, this is up to $60 off, at least $38 below the most readily available listing over the last year, and the lowest we can find. This machine can make up to 26-pounds of ice every 24-hours and can store 2-pounds of it at a time. It can even make nine “small or large cylinder-shaped ice cubes in as little as 7 minutes” for your guest’s holiday cocktails as well. This retro metallic red ice maker carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

At $100, you’re already in the most affordable price range for a trustworthy home ice maker. But it might be worth taking a quick look at the CROWNFUL Ice Maker Countertop Machine at $93.50 shipped. This one will save you slightly more and includes a nearly identical feature set, just without the retro-style metallic design.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box kitchen sale for additional deals starting from $24.50 Prime shipped right here. You’ll find more retro-style kitchenware, water filter systems, garbage disposals, wine coolers, and much more.

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more ways to prepare your space for the holiday season.

More on the Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine:

DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE – Portable, convenient and compact in size, this retro metallic red ice maker looks good on a countertop while producing ice for whenever or wherever you need it

LARGE ICE-MAKING CAPACITY – Keep the water tank filled and this unit will produce 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period – enough to keep drinks cold all day long.

WATER TANK CAPACITY – 3 quarts

ICE BASKET CAPACITY – Stores up to 2 pounds of ice at a time.

