Score Komelon’s ‘The Professional’ 30-foot Tape Measure at $8.50 Prime shipped (47% off)

Amazon is offering the Komelon The Professional 30-foot Tape Measure for $8.53 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is shown as around $13, this offering hasn’t routinely sold for that amount in roughly two months. It actually just fell from $16, allowing you to cash in on 47% off and a match for the lowest price we have tracked all year long. If your current tape measure is showing its age or doesn’t quite reach as far as you would like, this offer is certainly worth considering. It spans up to 30 feet and wields a nylon-coated blade that is said to provide “maximum durability.” Both inch and metric measurements are printed on the tape. This is the exact unit I have been using for going on two years and it still works well to this day.

In order to undercut the deal above, you’ll need to go with something like the Komelon 12-foot Tape Measure at $5 Prime shipped. It goes without saying that while it costs less, you’ll also get a unit that goes less than half the distance. Outside of that, you’ll get the same feature set, making it worthy of your consideration if a 30-foot reach feels like overkill.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you could be interested in the markdown we’ve spotted on Milwaukee squares at Home Depot. Right now you can score a couple of them for $15, making this a great time to add these to your workshop. Oh, and don’t forget that we’ve got a guide that’s dedicated to tool markdowns.

Impact resistant case

The blade graduations are printed in both inch and metric scale.

Nylon coated blade for maximum durability.

Ergonomically designed chrome case

Superior internal mechanism provides smooth operation

