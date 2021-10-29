LG’s 55-inch HDMI 2.2 UHD 4K Smart Gallery OLED TV with HomeKit support now $500 off

B&H is now offering the LG G1-series 55-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart evo OLED Gallery TV for $1,496.99 shipped. Price appears in the cart. Regularly $1,997 and currently on sale for just over $1697 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is more than $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The evo-series combines a gorgeous gallery-style design with four HDMI HDCP 2.2 inputs making for a perfect living room and gaming solution. The 4K (2160p) OLED panel is joined by Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and built-in voice commands with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services is joined by built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2, plus more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and ships with a 5-year panel warranty. More details below.

A more affordable solution in the 55-inch 4K category is the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. This one comes in at $598 shipped on Amazon, saving you nearly $1,000 over today’s lead deal. You won’t get the high-end HDMI ports here, but that be very well be worth the massive savings for some.

Just make sure you dive into our roundup of new Amazon all-time lows on LG’s 2021 A1 smart OLED 4K TVs as well. These ones trade out the gallery design for slightly lower price tags, but we also have a series of HDMI 2.1-enabled LG OLED models on sale with up to $800 in savings right now as well. You can browse through all of those deals right here.

More on the LG G1 Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG G1PUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant. HDR capability with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support provides a wider color gamut and increased brightness with compatible content and devices.

