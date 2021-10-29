meross dual outlet smart plug gets HomeKit ready for outdoor Christmas lights at $20

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently offering its Dual Outlet Outdoor Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that’s $1 under our previous mention and $6 off the usual rate. With the holiday season right around the corner, bringing this meross smart plug into the mix is a great way to expand your HomeKit setup to the outdoors for Christmas lights and more. With a weather-resistant design, it sports a pair of individually-controllable outlets that worth with everything from Siri and HomeKit to Alexa and Google Assistant. Head below for more.

Having made our list of the year’s best smart plugs, meross makes some of the most affordable options out there. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Earlier today, we saw a collection of certified refurbished Philips Hue gear go on sale. Delivering rare price cuts across a selection of lights, accessories, and starter kits, you’re looking at some low-cost ways to finally get in the Philips Hue game starting at $23.

meross Outdoor Mini HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

