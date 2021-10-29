Metabo’s MultiVolt 2-tool hammer drill/impact driver kit is down to $149 (Save $100)

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT MultiVolt 2-tool 18V Brushless Drill/Driver Combo for $149 shipped. Saving $100 from the normal going rate with today’s lead deal, you’ll find that it also marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes both the Metabo HPT brushless hammer drill and impact driver, alongside two batteries and a charger to round out your DIY setup. The impact actually offers more torque than other models in this price range, delivering up to 1,832-inch pounds of driving power. The hammer drill has a 1/2-inch keyless chuck that makes it quite easy to use all things considered. Plus, it’s compatible with other 18V devices from Metabo and can even work with 36V thanks to the MultiVolt technology available here. Head below for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $70. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, though BLACK+DECKER does have a larger assortment of compatible tools, which is worth keeping in mind.

Our DIY guide is a must-read if you’re looking for other ways to upgrade your tool kit. There, you’ll find sales in various categories ranging from knives to tape measures, squares, multi-tool combo kits, and much more. We’re constantly keeping it updated with the latest deals from various brands there, so be sure to check out the guide frequently to see the latest discounts that we’ve written about.

More about the Metabo HPT Combo Kit:

The Metabo HPT KC18DBFL2C Combo Kit combines the power and compact design of the Triple Hammer impact driver with the speed and hammering action of the Cordless Hammer drill for the ultimate combination to tackle your toughest projects. Plus, be confident in the quality and performance of this Cordless Impact and Hammer Drill Kit with a Lifetime Tool Body Warranty. The Triple Hammer Cordless Impact Driver can deliver a higher torque of 1,832 in-lbs, an impressive 4,000 BPM (Beats Per Minute), and a faster driving speed of 2,900 RPM. Equipped with four different speed settings, the Triple Hammer impact driver can conveniently tackle a wide variety of applications from simply hanging ceiling fans to driving lag bolts, with just one tool in hand.

