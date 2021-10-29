Create a custom layer of protection with Nanuk’s Waterproof Hard Case at $25 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert for $24.95 Prime shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by about 4 days. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this exact case sells for $42 at B&H. That being said, Amazon has been charging $40. Even if we use the smaller figure, you’re still saving 37% and cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. If you have some expensive gear that you would like to treat with the utmost care when traveling, it’s hard to go wrong with this Nano case. It boasts a hard-shell exterior that’s completely dust, shock, and waterproof. Inside you’ll find foam that you can cut to fit whatever you’re keeping inside. Interior dimensions work out to 8.4 by 6 by 3.7 inches.

Trade the level of protection found above for some extra space with Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack at $15 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. Best of all, it boasts a spacious compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

Speaking of cases, did you see that Pad & Quill’s new Copertina M1 MacBook Pro covers are 15% off? These premium offerings are a solid way to protect your beloved Apple notebook, with a high-quality materials that will last for years to come. Swing by our Mac accessories guide to see what else has been marked down lately.

Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert features:

Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof | Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling

NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant | NANUK cases are designed to survive the toughest journey

Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!