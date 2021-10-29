Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 60% off best-selling boots, sneakers, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 60% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. This is a perfect way to update your shoes for fall with deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $100 and originally sold for $320. These boots are a fantastic option for fall weather with a leather exterior that’s waterproof. The insole is cushioned to promote comfort and it has a rigid outsole that helps give you traction. This style can easily be dressed up or down with jeans or dress pants alike and you can choose from two color options. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? Sperry is having its Halloween Sale that’s offering 31% off already-reduced styles and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!