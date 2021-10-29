The original Slinky is a must-have while it’s down to an all-time low at $2 (Save 43%)

Amazon is offering The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $3.50, this is a 42% drop in price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t yet have a Slinky, then it’s time to actually pick it up. Sure, we’re a few months away from Christmas, but this is a great stocking stuffer for all ages. There’s only one Slinky, and it’s a classic in likely every household. Measuring 2.75-inches in diameter, the Slinky is a great way to teach motor skills and let your kids have fun at the same time. Head below for more.

Honestly, you’re not going to find a better stocking stuffer for under $2. Even opting for the plastic Slinky would cost $7 right now at Amazon, making today’s deal that much sweeter. So, if you need a low-cost stocking stuffer, look no further than the original Slinky while it’s on sale.

However, if you’re looking for a way to spice up family game night, we highly recommend checking out our roundup of board games from $8 that just dropped today. There are also card games to browse through here, with options including PAC-MAN, Animal Crossing, Monopoly, and more available.

More on the Original Slinky:

There’s only one Original Slinky Brand Celebrate 75 years of wiggly-jiggly fun with Slinky Generations of children and adults have loved playing with Slinky.

Includes one classic metal Slinky, 2.75-inches in diameter

Educational Focus: Large Motor Skills, Creative Thinking

Stretches, wiggles, walks, and jiggles.

Ideal for presents, party favors, Easter baskets, grab bags, prizes and stocking stuffers

