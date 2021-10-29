Unlock 1,200 hidden features on your Mac with MacPilot for $40 (Reg. $99)

Dive beneath the surface of any operating system, and you will find many hidden features. With MacPilot, you can get access to over 1,200 extra options on your Mac — without messing around in Terminal. You can get this utility today on a lifetime license for only $39.99 (Reg. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When Apple builds each new version of macOS, designers make choices about every part of the interface. The decisions they arrive at will suit the majority of users. However, every Mac owner has slightly different needs. If you would like to adapt macOS to your specific workflow, MacPilot should be part of your digital toolbox.

Rated at 4 out of 5 stars on MacUpdates, this powerful utility lets you adjust pretty much everything about macOS — from spacing in the Dock to choice about animations. To enable these options, you would normally need to open Terminal and start writing commands. But with MacPilot, every optimization can be enabled with a click.

In addition, MacPilot offers an upgraded system profiling feature that covers your graphics card and RAM, along tools for repairing and optimizing your Mac. You can even view network ports, error codes, and key combinations.

In the words of Tech Journey, this app is, “The Swiss Army knife that does user interface customization…and under the hood maintenance in a single convenient package.”

Order today for only $39.99 to get MacPilot with lifetime updates, normally worth $99.

