VANTRUE high-end N4 3-channel 4K dash camera now $208 (Reg. $260), more from $136

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, VANTRUE via Amazon is offering a selection of its dash cameras on sale from $136 shipped. Our favorite is the N4 3-Channel 4K/1080p Dash Camera at $207.99. Normally $260, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time outside of a drop to $200 and then $175 on Prime Day. This dash camera sets itself apart from the rest of the pack by offering three channels of video recording. This includes front, inside, and rear views that can be captured all at once or individually. If you opt to capture one or two lenses at a time, the front will record 4K video and the other will capture 1080p. However, when all three are in use, the front runs at 1440p and the rest 1080p. Check out Amazon for other great deals then head below for more.

Since today’s deal stores its recordings on a microSD card, you might as well use some of your savings to pick up a spare. Going all out, this 256GB model from SanDisk offers 120MB/s speeds which is more than enough performance for 4K capturing. Available for $32, it also leaves some cash in your pocket at the end of the day as well.

Keep your car in tip-top shape when you pick up the WORX 20V cordless cube vacuum that’s made to be used in vehicles. Allowing you to quickly clean up smaller messes as they happen, the best way to maintain your car is to prevent things from getting out of hand entirely. Right now, it’s on sale for $67.50, which shaves 37% off its normal going rate.

More on the VANTRUE N4 3-channel Dash Camera:

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can monitors the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle simultaneously with audio at 1440P + 1080P + 1080P, perfect to protect yourself from potential liability issues as well as accidents.

