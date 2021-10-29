Philips Hue refurb sale goes live with rare deals on lights, accessories, more from $23

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $23. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Heaadling the Hue Play Bar 2-piece Starter Kit for $89.99. Usually fetching $130 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer saves you 30% and is the third-best we’ve seen to date last beaten in December of 2020. These Hue Play lamps are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. They adhere to the back of a TV or rest on a console and add a splash of color to your setup.

After you’ve perused all of our top picks and the rest of the refurbished Philips Hue deals right here, be sure to dive into our smart home guide for even more ways to elevate your space.

Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!