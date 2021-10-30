Tackle it all with this 180-pc. DIY tool set at an Amazon low of $91, more from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a number of DIY tool sets priced from $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Crescent 180-piece Tool Set with Storage Case for $90.91. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit has just about everything the homeowner needs for tackling DIY projects. That includes a selection of open-ended wrenches, two socket handles, a vast array of sockets, screwdrivers, pliers, Allen wrenches, and more. Plus, everything comes in a simple case that’s blow-molded to make storing each item even easier. Check out Amazon for other great deals then head below for more.

If you prefer products from name-brands, then this DEWALT 118-piece mechanics tool kit is a great alternative. While it includes fewer items at 118 total, instead of 180, it comes in at just under $90 on Amazon right now. Plus, it still comes in a portable case that keeps everything nice and organized when not being used.

You won’t want to miss out on the other DIY tool deals that we’re tracking right now. Most notably we found a $100 discount on Metabo’s 2-pack of drill/drivers on sale for $149 right now. Included in the kit is a hammer drill and impact driver alongside two MultiVolt 18V batteries and a charger, ensuring you can tackle any project that lies ahead.

More on the Crescent Tool Kit:

Carefully selected assortment of hand tools for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications

Get incredible access from combination wrenches with narrow heads, adjustable wrenches and pliers, and low profile head quick release ratchets

Long nose & diagonal pliers with professional, ergonomic dipped grips wipe clean easily

Co-molded bit driver & screwdriver handles with ergonomic grip for improved performance

