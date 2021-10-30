Display holiday memories on Nixplay’s Digital Photo Frame from $126 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame in multiple styles from $126 shipped. Our favorite is the Wood-Effect Digital Photo Frame for $132.99. Down from $190, today’s deal saves you a total of 30% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months. This digital photo frame allows you to easily swap out what pictures are shown on the display. Speaking of the screen, it has a 1280×800 HD IPS resolution which automatically adjusts to portrait or landscape. The motion sensor turns it on/off automatically. Plus, it’s smart, meaning you can control it with Alexa and even tie it into Google Photos so it’s always up to date. Learn more in our hands-on review, then head below for additional information.

However, if you’re a bit more traditional, you could pick up this 2-pack of 4×6 photo frames for $11 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at a fraction of today’s lead deal, this 2-pack of picture frames deliver a rustic styling, making them great for any household. Just know you can only display two pictures at a time, and some manual work goes into changing them, unlike the digital picture frame above.

You’ll find that the GoPro HERO9 Black is on sale for $350 right now, making a great way to capture holiday memories to display in either photo frame above. Ready to capture up to 5K video or 20MP pictures, this deal which we spotted a few days ago won’t last long as it’s a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame:

Gift the top-selling frame and stay connected: Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance.

Share photos and video (up to 15 sec.) Privately, safely: Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant

Manage the frame using your phone: The Nixplay App for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; Connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website.

