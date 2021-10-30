mophie’s 10W Qi wireless charging pad falls to Amazon low at $13.50, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Zagg and mophie gear priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad at $13.49. Down from $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon. This Qi pad is ready to power your iPhone or Android device with up to 10W wirelessly, making charging quite convenient. Gone are the days where you have to rotate your charging cable three times before it plugs in, as you just have to set your phone on the pad and away it goes. Plus, it’s compact making it easy to travel with once you start doing that again. Check out Amazon for additional deals then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the mophie namesake, this Qi wireless charging pad is available on Amazon for under $11 once you clip the on-page coupon. Unlike today’s lead deal, this charging pad doesn’t cap out at 10W charging for Android devices, instead offering up to 15W on compatible devices.

Don’t forget about Anker’s charging sale that’s going on right now. Pricing starts at $10 and you’ll find batteries, chargers, wireless pads, and even some smart home gear discounted in the roundup. We have it all laid out right here for you to browse, so be sure to give that a look to find out everything that’s on sale right now.

More on the mophie Qi wireless charger:

Latest Qi wireless technology; Through a collaboration with Apple, mophie has developed the most convenient mobile device-charging platform available today. It’s engineered to comply with Qi wireless charging standards.

Apple optimized: Mophie’s wireless charging pad is a product partnership with Apple to be optimized for the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Compatibility-AirPods Models-AirPods Pro, AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd generation), wireless charging case for AirPods

Up to 7.5W fast charge: The mophie wireless charger was developed to charge your iPhone 50% faster than standard wireless chargers, with up to a 7.5w fast charge capability. The charge pad was built to have a maximum 10W output and a minimum of 5W output.

