Fix electronics yourself with ORIA’s 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: $13.50 (New low)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $13.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $17, today’s offer shaves 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to repair a smartphone or fix your watch, this versatile precision screwdriver set is here to save the day. It includes 93 precision bits, nine sockets, and four tools. With this set you’ll be ready to repair game consoles, glasses, computers, and much more. An included case ensures that all 106 pieces can be easily organized and taken with you.

Truth be told, the deal above is about as good as it gets right now for a set of its size. You can step down to the JAKEMY 73-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at $11 Prime shipped, but it’s smaller and not as well known of a brand as ORIA. That being said, going this route will save a couple bucks or so.

And if you’re on the hunt for a regular-sized bit set, check out the current markdown on Makita’s Impact-X 100-piece offering at under $20. Given just how many pieces there are and how durable it is, this may be the only set you need for years to come. Swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide to see what other markdowns we’ve spotted lately.

ORIA 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

With 10 years disassembling electronic and repair guides data, our technicians re-engineered our 106 in 1 precision repair tool set, including all you will need for electronics repair, which will help you complete a number of projects, bringing a surprise to your life.

Our torx screwdriver set comes with 102 different sizes bits, includes 93 CRV precision bit and 9 socket bits. Designed and manufactured by AMIR and ORIA using highest quality materials and methods. Ideal for repairing most of smart phones, toys, laptops, computers, glasses, wrist watch, electronic digital products and other devices.

