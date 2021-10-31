Save up to 30% on the latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems from $62

Amazon is currently discounting its entire lineup of eero Wi-Fi packages including the new Wi-Fi 6 offerings and more from $62. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the eero Pro 6 2-Router System at $299. Down from $399, you’re looking at only the second notable discount at $100 off while also marking a new all-time low at $19 under our previous mention. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

eero Wi-Fi system deals:

For other ways to expand your network, don’t forget that B&H is currently offering some rare discounts on Synology NAS bundles. Including the always-on storage systems themselves alongside WD Red hard drives, you’re looking at up to $540 off a variety of models and packages to kickstart your setup starting at $380.

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

