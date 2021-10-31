DJI Mini 2 drone sees cert. refurb discount to new low of $369 (Orig. $449), more from $69

dronesuperstore via eBay’s official refurbished storefront is now offering the DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter for $369 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $449 in new condition, todays offer amounts to a new all-time low at $10 below our previous mention. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

Notable DJI Drone discounts:

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched earlier this fall.

Outfit your new drone by picking up one of Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD Cards. Dropping in price for the very first time at Amazon, you’re looking at new all-time lows starting at $30. With 160MB/s transfer speeds, these are more than capable for taking advantage of either DJI quadcopter’s sensor for recording aerial videos and the like.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

