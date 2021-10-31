These ARTEZA paints are perfect for new artists of any age starting at $9.50 (Save up to 50%)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is slashing prices on ARTEZA art and craft supplies up to 50% off. Note: Shipping is delayed by about 6 days on some of these items. If you’ve been looking to pick up a new hobby for the coming winter months, or some great gift ideas for a young artist in your life, this is a great place to start. With everything from watercolor pens to stunning acrylic paint sets, canvases, sketch pads, and more, these vibrant utensils can help foster imagination in yourself or for the whole family. Hit the jump to peruse all of our ARTEZA top picks below.

Our favorite ARTEZA deals include:

You can find the entire sale going on right here, but be sure to jump on it quickly because these savings won’t last for long. And while you’re taking a look at today’s best Halloween deals, be sure you don’t miss out on the new eero Wi-Fi 6 systems starting at only $62. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade from the old 802.11ac connection, now is a great time to make the leap, since even the lightning-fast pro systems are up to 30% off today only.

More on the Arteza Gouache Paint:

24 Vibrant Colors of Gouache Artist Paint: Our gouache paint has a high level of pigment content, which gives artists the opportunity to blend their own color mixes.

Rich and Opaque Coverage: The opacity of our professional gouache paint lends itself to layering beautifully. We formulated our paint set so that a little bit goes a long way.

Nontoxic Viscous Formula: It’s important to us that all of our products, including our artist gouache set, is completely toxin-free.

