21.5″ iMac goes on deep Amazon Gold Box discount: $879

Today only as part of its Pre-Black Friday deals, Amazon offers the 2020 Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) for $879 shipped. That’s $200 off list and $70 less than we’ve seen it new. Great for students and adept at running both MacOS and Windows, this setup includes wireless magic mouse and keyboard, has tons of ports (including USB-C/Thunderbolt-3, ethernet, SD Card reader) and looks gorgeous.

Note: Amazon says that this is a 2020 model but the part ‎MHK03LL/A is a SKU first seen in 2017. It is shipped new in the box with a full year warranty.

‎MHK03LL/A Intel iMac specs:

21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by-1080 resolution display

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

