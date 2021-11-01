Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch with 1.65-in. AMOLED display packs 7-day battery life at $130

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and B&H. Down from $180, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best deal we’ve ever seen on this model. If you’re not ready to drop hundreds on an Apple Watch, the Amazfit GTS 2 could be a great choice for you. With Alexa built-in and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to your smartphone, this watch easily allows you to take calls, see notifications, and more. The 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display features a 314ppi pixel density and there’s even a built-in GPS for tracking runs or bike rides. Plus, when used in standard smartwatch mode, up to seven days of battery life is available. Head below for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $17, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that the Fitbit Sense is on sale for $200 right now, which is a massive $90 discount from its normal going rate. Plus, we have other deals on fitness trackers priced from $60, so be sure to give those deals a look. After that, take a peek at our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save this holiday season, as we’ll be keeping it constantly updated with the best deals that we find.

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch:

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65″ hd amoled screen, covered in 3d glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminum alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.”

The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. Basic usage battery life-20 days. Heavy usage battery life-3.5 days

Amazfit GTS 2 includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

