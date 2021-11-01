Score Amazon’s Urban Laptop Backpack at just $12.50 Prime shipped (All-time low, 28% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for $12.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this backpack has been selling for around $17, leaving you with 28% off and delivering a new all-time low. This Amazon-made solution is ready for any modern MacBook in Apple’s current lineup in addition to similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a cell phone, and much more. The dimensions of this bag span 12.5 by 8 by 19.5 inches.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Oh, and don’t forget that Pad & Quill’s new Copertina M1 MacBook Pro covers are 15% off. These premium offerings are a solid way to protect your beloved Apple notebook, with high-quality materials that will last for years to come. Swing by our Mac accessories guide to see what else has been marked down lately.

Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack features:

Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops

Holds up to 15″ notebook computer

Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone

Durable and water-resistant materials

Dimensions: 12.5″ x 8″ x 19.5″ (LxWxH)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!