Score Amazon’s Urban Laptop Backpack at just $12.50 Prime shipped (All-time low, 28% off)

-
New low $12.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for $12.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this backpack has been selling for around $17, leaving you with 28% off and delivering a new all-time low. This Amazon-made solution is ready for any modern MacBook in Apple’s current lineup in addition to similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a cell phone, and much more. The dimensions of this bag span 12.5 by 8 by 19.5 inches.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Oh, and don’t forget that Pad & Quill’s new Copertina M1 MacBook Pro covers are 15% off. These premium offerings are a solid way to protect your beloved Apple notebook, with high-quality materials that will last for years to come. Swing by our Mac accessories guide to see what else has been marked down lately.

Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops
  • Holds up to 15″ notebook computer
  • Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone
  • Durable and water-resistant materials
  • Dimensions: 12.5″ x 8″ x 19.5″ (LxWxH)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

CRAFTSMAN’s large 135-piece Mechanics Tool Set re...
Build your own beautiful timepiece with this DIY watchm...
Ninja’s Pro Plus Blender is ready for holiday coo...
LEGO’s all-new UCS Batman Tumbler sees launch day...
Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch with 1.65-in. AMOLED display p...
November Reading List: page-turning thrillers, Nicholas...
Capture 4K60 gameplay with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Car...
Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. ...
Show More Comments