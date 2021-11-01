Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: House of Da Vinci, thankful, Daily Workouts, more

It’s Monday morning and now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The biggest shopping bonanza of the season has officially already kicked off ahead of Black Friday with a wide-ranging Best Buy Apple sale, deals on the latest Powerbeats Pro, and Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now we are focused on Apple’s digital storefronts and today’s best game and app deals. Highlights include titles like The House of Da Vinci, thankful, Daily Workouts, Mars Info, SafeInCloud Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: LunarSight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlink Satellite AR Tracker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened.

