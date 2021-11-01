Build your own beautiful timepiece with this DIY watchmaking Kit, now $150 (Reg. $195)

A well-made mechanical watch will tell the time with precision and elegance for decades. But why buy a generic timepiece off the shelf when you can make your own? That’s what the Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit offers, and it’s now only $149.99 (Reg. $195) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Smartwatches today are packed with features, from fitness tracking to voice control. But none can match the timeless class and reliability of an analog timepiece.

Rotate Watches was founded by watchmakers and artisans who wanted to see analog timekeeping endure. This company makes beautiful watches, and delivers them in kits that anyone can complete.

As featured in The New York Times, the Edison is one of those analog timepieces. It has a classy face, decorated with Roman numerals and protected by a scratch-proof glass sapphire case.

The watch also has a hand-wound, 17-jewel mechanical movement, and you can choose from several different straps.

If you’re wondering how you are going to put all these parts together, don’t worry. The kit comes with clear, comprehensive instructions and all the tools you need for assembling your watch. You even get a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty on the parts.

The Rotate kit raised over $91,000 in crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and it has been featured on Gadget Flow.

Order today for only $149.99 to get your Edison kit, or choose one of the many other styles: the Newton for $169.99 (Reg. $225), the Galileo for $149.99 (Reg. $195), the Wright for $149.99 (Reg. $195), or the Eiffel for $169.99 (Reg. $225).

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!