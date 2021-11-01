Capture 4K60 gameplay with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Card at $181 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

The official AVerMedia Amazon storefront (94% positive feedback all-time) is now offering its Live Gamer 4Kp60 HDR Capture Card for $181.04 shipped. Originally $300, it more typically sells in the $220+ range at Amazon, currently fetches $270 at Newegg, and is now at the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find it listed at $250 via Best Buy right now. Alongside support for multi-track surround sound, this is a wonderful option for capturing 4Kp60 HDR10 gameplay on both consoles and PC. It can record up to 240FPS (at 1080p) and allows folks to play while capturing “with uncompressed video and virtually no latency.” If you’re in the market for a new capture card, this is one deal worth considering. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you can get away with a Elgato 1080p60 HD60 S+ Capture Card, you can also knock your spending down to $150 shipped at Amazon. This one can only capture 1080p60, but it does support 4K60 passthrough so you can play in full quality where applicable.

We are also tracking series of early Black Friday Razer deals at Amazon with some of the best prices of the year. The deals start from $35 and include everything from mice and keyboards to webcams and headsets. This is a great time to refresh the battlestation before the big holiday releases and you’ll find all of the deals right here. Plus, don’t forget to browse though our PC gaming deal hub for even more offers.

More on the AverMedia Live Gamer 4K:

Record gameplay with this AVerMedia Live Gamer capture card. It records 4K HDR content at up to 240 fps for smooth, lag-free performance, and it uses RECentral software for streaming to multiple platforms at the same time. This AVerMedia Live Gamer capture card comes bundled with CyberLink PowerDirector 15 for editing video content.

