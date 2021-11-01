Geo-fence your pup: Tractive LTE Dog Tracker now matching Amazon low at $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker for $34.99 shipped. Matched at Chewy. Regularly $50, today’s deal is matching both the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. This is also only the third time we have ever seen it down this low. A mainstay on the top of most “best dog tracker list” lists out there, this is easily one of the best options in the price range. While it does require a monthly subscription (from $4.99 per month), it provides real-time location data over GPS directly to your smartphone in over 150 countries across the globe. You could grab a $29 AirTag and a collar for it to avoid the fee entirely, but you won’t get the included fitness and calorie tracking or the virtual fencing (creating safe spaces with notifications when your pup leaves and returns), never mind the much longer range. This option is also quite robust; “running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.” Rated 4+ stars from Chewy customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you could instead leverage Apple’s item trackers for a similar setup, just don’t expect it to be quite as accurate and feature-rich. You can score an Apple AirTag and a collar attachment for around $35 instead for some added peace of mind without the monthly fee, and you can also use the AirTag for other things if needs be as well.

Speaking of AirTag keychains and cases, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest from Pad & Quill. Its new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case launched at the tail end of September with hand-crafted leather build, a nice Pad & Quill logo embossment, and a luxurious American full-grain leather treatment. Better yet, our exclusive discount will knock your total down 15% on both the singles and 4-packs. Get all of the details on that right here and be sure to dive into our master roundup of the best AirTag gear.

More on the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker:

LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY – Follow your furry friend’s every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they’ve been up to.

VIRTUAL FENCE – Mark safe spaces, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one – and when they come back safely.

ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING – Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with Tractive GPS for dogs.

SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF – Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.

