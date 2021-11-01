This magnetic wristband holds ‘1.4 pounds of screws and tools’ at just $2.50 (Save 70%)

HVAC Premium (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Wristband for $2.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having spent most of the last year at $9, today’s offer slashes 70% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Most of us have wished we had a third hand during at least one project and this deal tries to remedy that. While it won’t give you another arm, this magnetic wrist band will offer up an easy way to keep screws and many other metal objects within reach. It’s touted as being powerful enough to hold up to “1.4 pounds of screws and tools.”

Want a reason to put your new wristband to use? If so, Wali’s Sound Bar Mount Bracket is an affordable home upgrade that’ll give you a small project to tackle. Right now it’s available for $4 Prime shipped thanks to an on-page 60% off coupon. With it you will be able to affix the soundbar above or below your television using its VESA mounting screws along the back. With the magnetic wristband above you’ll be able to easily keep all of the screws within reach.

While we’re talking projects and tools, you may want to take a moment and peruse our coverage of Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale. There you will find up to 33% off brands like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. That’s just one of many other deals that currently grace our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

HVAC Premium Magnetic Wristband features:

Lightweight Universal Magnetic Wristband with 5 strong magnetic strips that hold screws, nails, bolts, washers, drill bits, and any other magnetic hardware installation materials you can think of!

Fits virtually any size wrist with its adjustable straps.

Magnets can hold a whopping 1.4 pounds of screws and tools

