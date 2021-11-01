Instant’s Vortex Plus Air Fryer Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low at $100 + more up to $40 off

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $130, this is at least $30 or 23% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also within $5 of the RedCard discount on the similar previous-generation model at Target, for comparison. This is one of Instant brand’s latest air fryer releases that can also bake, roast, broil, reheat, and dehydrate. The 6-quart capacity is complemented by touchscreen controls and six customizable cooking programs “for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.” Head below for more Instant Pot, air fryer, and countertop cooker deals.

6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: 6 Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more

ADJUSTABLE COOKING TEMPERATURES: Easily select from 95-400° F (35-204° C) to fit any recipe

