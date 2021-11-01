Levi’s Halloween Flash Sale takes extra 40% off denim styles from just $17

Levi’s Halloween Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off select styles when you apply promo code SPOOKY40 at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Holiday season is quickly approaching and a perfect gift idea is a quality pair of denim from Levi’s. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $98. If you’re not a fan of the skinny jean trend, the slim-fit style is a great option for you. This style is available in three color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. The hem is tapered, so they can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Plus, these jeans can easily be dressed up or down with sneakers, boots, dress shoes, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

