Logitech PC gaming sale from $40: G PRO keyboard, G915 TKL, StreamCam, more

Amazon is now offering a selection of Logitech gaming peripherals up to 30% off. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite discount here is the G PRO Mechanical Keyboard at $99.99 from its normal $130 going rate. Today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for esports and competition-level performance, this keyboard uses Logitech’s GX blue click switches that offer an “audible and tactile click” for a “solid, secure keypress.” LIGHTSYNC can highlight keys and program static lighting patterns and there’s even a detachable USB cable making travel even easier. Plus, the tenkeyless design delivers a compact form-factor for your smaller office space. Head below for more great Logitech gaming deals.

More Logitech gaming discounts:

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save through the Black Friday festivities. Just today we found discounts on Razer’s mice, headsets, and more from $35. Also, Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors and more are on sale from $200.

More on the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Keyboard:

Built with and for esports athletes for competition-level performance, speed and precision.

Durable GX Blue Click switches deliver an audible and tactile click for a solid, secure keypress.

Ultra-portable compact ten keyless design frees up table space for mouse movement. It’s easy to pack up and transport to tournaments.

Use LIGHTSYNC to highlight keys and program static lighting patterns to onboard memory for tournament systems that don’t allow G HUB installations.

Detachable Micro USB cables feature a three-pronged design for an easy, secure connection and safe transport in your travel bag.

