MoKo Apple accessories from $4: AirTag keychains, AirPods Max case, more up to 50% off

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four MoKo AirTag Holder Keychains for $4.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With recent pricing at $6 or higher, today’s deal takes at least 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. With the best sales of the year likely to start to rolling in alongside the upcoming holiday season, you’re likely to get a few products that you’ll want to keep track of. This is a great job for AirTags, but you’ll need a way to clip them onto stuff. Thankfully this pack of four keychains should do the trick. Each is made of a “durable and premium TPU material” that is both sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. All of them are a different color, allowing you to coordinate nicely with whatever you want to track next. Continue reading to find more MoKo discounts up to 50% off.

More MoKo markdowns:

Since all of the deals above are Apple-related, there’s a good chance you’ll find something up your alley in our dedicated Apple guide. Plus, earlier today we covered Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale which takes $60 off AirPods Pro and much more.

MoKo AirTag Keychain features:

This protective case is compatible with Airtags 2021. Protect your air tag on the go!

Made from durable and premium TPU material, which is sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Protect your Airtag from shocks and scratches.

Translucent design features a simple and stylish style. Ideal for daily using. Key ring helps AirTag attachment easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!