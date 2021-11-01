Save on Razer mice, headsets, more in latest Amazon sale with 2021 lows from $35

To continue on with the early Black Friday deals that we’re already tracking, Amazon is now offering quite a few Razer PC gaming products on sale, with several matching 2021 lows that we’ve tracked. One of our favorites is the Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse at $34.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse featured Razer’s 20K DPI Focus+ optical sensor that delivers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment with a dedicated programmable button. It also features Razer’s new optical mouse switches which are “3x faster than traditional mechanical switches.” With 11 total programmable buttons, and Chroma RGB color profiles, this mouse is ready to upgrade your setup in multiple ways. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional deals.

More Razer deals at Amazon:

Don’t forget to check out our Black Friday guide for other deals and discounts that we find as we head into the year’s largest shopping holiday. We’ve already found a number of discounts in various categories ranging from Best Buy’s early sale to OnePlus 9/Pro and much more.

More on the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse:

Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor: Offers an on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (programmable) for gaming

11 Programmable Buttons: Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3

Drag-Free Cord for Wireless-Like Performance: Razer Speedflex cables eliminate the need for mouse bungees, drastically reducing weight and drag for absolute control

