Save up to $270 on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, USB-C models, more from $200

Today, Amazon is launching a new Samsung monitor sale packed with offerings for the battlestation, work from home setup, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch Gaming Monitor at $299.99. Down from $330, you’re looking at the very first price cut on the recent release at $30 off and a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this fall, you’re looking at quite the compelling battlestation upgrade for those on a budget. Its 27-inch panel arrives with a 1080p resolution alongside 144Hz refresh rates backed by an HDMI 1.4 port and FreeSync Premium. There’s also an adjustable stand to round out the package. Head below for more.

Other notable Samsung Monitor deals:

Alongside our other top picks, you can check out the entire sale right here for a breakdown of other Samsung monitors up for the taking right now. But then go dive into our coverage of this companion Razer sale, which is delivering some of the best prices of the year from $35.

Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Performance oriented gamers require a monitor that can keep up. With up to 144hz refresh rates, extreme 1ms MPRT response times and full Freesync Premium Pro support, you can be sure that the G30A has the performance to keep up with your skill.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!