SanDisk’s Nintendo Switch 128GB microSDXC Card drops to $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $35 or more, this one has sat between $22 and $27 for most of this year at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low there. This is essentially a standard SanDisk microSD card with Nintendo branding and an adorable mushroom decal. It is also about $2 more than the standard edition model right now, for comparison. Both of which are Class 10 cards that move data at up to 100MB/s and are great for storing your Switch library in one, extremely portable place. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Like we mentioned above, you can score the standard edition version, without the Nintendo design, for just over $18 Prime shipped right now. The performance and overall compatibility is essentially the same, just in a less Mushroom kingdom-inspired package.

However, we are also still tracking some great deals on the newly-released Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards right here. Landing with even faster data transfers rates, you’ll definitely want to browse through our coverage of the first notable price drops on the latest from Samsung, not mention new lows on Samsung’s just-released EVO Select microSD cards.

More on the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card:

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s

Instantly add up to 128GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in 1 place so you can travel light.

