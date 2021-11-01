Secure your home with myQ Smart Garage HD Camera at $100 or add a smart opener at $124

Amazon is offering the myQ Smart Garage HD Camera for $99.99 shipped. Also available as part of a bundle with the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at $123.98. Down from $150 for the camera alone and $180 for the bundle, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time lows that we’ve tracked before. This camera is “optimized for the garage” and can function in climates ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Ready to work by itself or add live and recorded video to any myQ connected garage door opener, this camera features a magnetic mounting base and the ability to store footage in the cloud. Plus, 2-way communication means you can talk to anyone who’s in the garage when they shouldn’t be. Head below for additional details.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $40 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

For other home security deals, be sure to check out Google’s early Nest Black Friday sale that went live earlier this morning. There, you’ll find a wide range of discounts available across much of the Nest lineup, including the Floodlight Cam, Doorbell Battery, and more.

More on the myQ Smart Garage HD Camera:

Works alone or adds live or recorded video and motion notifications to any myQ connected garage door opener

Garage Climate Performance operates in extreme climate range of -4 to 122⁰F.

Magnetic mounting base with optional adhesive easily attaches to garage door openers and shelves.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!