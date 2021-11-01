Upgrade your setup with CORSAIR’s SCIMITAR RGB ELITE MMO mouse at $50, more from $20

Amazon is now offering a few CORSAIR PC gaming peripherals on sale from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE MMO Mouse for $49.99. Down from $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This full-featured mouse delivers 17 programmable buttons to your setup. The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE is my preferred mouse when gaming as the repositionable 12 side buttons easily allow me access to frequently-used keys like the number row, which I have set to cycle between weapons, holster my weapon, heal, and ping in games like Apex Legends. It also has a custom PixArt sensor capable of native 18,000 DPI with 1 DPI steps. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for additional CORSAIR discounts.

More CORSAIR deals:

You won’t want to miss our PC gaming guide for other great deals that we’re tracking right now. There’s the AVerMedia Live Gamer Capture Card on sale for $181, Logitech peripherals from $40, Razer gear starting at $35, and much more.

More on the CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE MMO Mouse:

Loaded with 17 fully programmable buttons, ideal for performing frequent actions and executing complex macros in MMOs and MOBAs.

Patented Key Slider control system lets you reposition the 12 side buttons to comfortably fit your grip. hardware macro playback: three predefined profiles include actions common for MMO gaming as well as General purpose keyboard shortcuts. Custom, gaming Grade 16000 DPI Optical sensor: ultra-accurate and high-speed tracking Engine. Surface calibration tuning Utility: optimizes sensor precision and responsiveness for your playing surface.

Equipped with a custom PixArt PMW3391 native 18, 000 DPI optical sensor, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, for highly accurate and customizable tracking.

