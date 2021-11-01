WeMo Wi-Fi HomeKit outdoor dual smart plug takes your holiday lighting to the next level at $30

Amazon is offering the WeMo Wi-Fi HomeKit Outdoor Dual Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal matches the 2021 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and beats our previous mention by $5. Now that November is officially here, it’s time to set our sights on preparing to decorate for the holidays. This smart plug delivers two weather-resistant outlets that allow you to have easy voice and scheduling control over your holiday lighting setup. With integrations into Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit, you’ll be able to command your outdoor lights with voice as well as routines. Plus, once the holidays end the smart plugs can either be brought indoors or used on the patio throughout the rest of the year. Head below for more.

Ditch HomeKit control when you instead opt for Kasa’s dual outdoor smart plug at $18. That’s $12 below today’s lead deal and delivers an all-around similar functionality. The main thing you’ll lose is HomeKit compatibility, as it still works with Alexa and Assistant just the same. So, if you’re wanting to upgrade your outdoor lighting setup on a budget, this is a great way to do just that.

Don’t forget that Google’s Nest lineup of products, including smart speakers, is on sale from $25 right now. This early Black Friday deal ushers in some of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2021, making now the perfect time to upgrade the rest of your smart home.

More on the WeMo Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug:

Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Featuring two splash-proof and weather-resistant outlets, you can set schedules and control two devices together from anywhere by using the app or your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

