Amazon’s espresso machine with milk frother just dropped down to $53 shipped (Reg. $67+)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother for $53.10 shipped. Regularly up to $69, it more typically sells in the $63 range and is now an additional 15% off. Today’s offer is within $3 of the lowest we have tracked this year and is the second best listing in over 12 months. While it might not have all the fancy bells and whistles those high-end machines carry, it will also save you a small fortune and, in some cases, is even easier to use. More than capable of bringing some espresso (cappuccino or lattes included) to your kitchen this holiday season, it also has a built-in milk frother, adjustable steam output, a 1.5-liter detachable water reservoir, a 15 bar pressure pump, and a detachable drip tray for quick clean-ups. More details below.

When it comes to espresso machines in the $50+ price range, it’s hard to recommend anything over Amazon’s option. Your best bet for something even more affordable would be one of those stovetop models, like the Zulay Classic Espresso Maker. It sells for $15 Prime shipped or about $38 below today’s lead deal, just be prepared to fire the stove up when you wan to use it.

However, if you are looking for a high-end solution, we are still tracking solid offer on the De’Longhi La Specialista espresso maker. Currently sitting at an all-time low on Amazon, it is roughly $180 off the going rate right now and you’ll find all of the details on this one, along with its built-in grinder, right here. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional offers on kitchenware and household essentials.

More on the Amazon Basics Espresso Machine:

Espresso machine for making cafe-quality coffee drinks at home

Make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes with ease

Built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob creates fresh, foamy topping

1.5 liter detachable water tank, 15 bar pressure pump, and detachable drip tray

Safety features include overheat and overpressure protection

Ceramic espresso cup included

