Go bring Logitech’s USB-C StreamCam to your setup at an Amazon low of $132 (Save 22%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $170 $132
Streamcam Plus on top of computer screen

Amazon currently offers the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for $131.99 shipped. While you’d more recently pay $170, today’s offer delivers a new Amazon all-time low at $38 off the going rate and $18 under our previous mention from the retailer. A notable all-around solution for elevating the video and audio quality of your setup, the Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080 60FPS recording. Perfect for Zoom calls or streaming setups, the USB-C connectivity ensures you can use it with Macs and PCs alike. Not to mention, there’s also adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a compact design to keep your setup streamlined and clutter-free. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the more modern additions like USB-C connectivity or 60 FPS recording, stepping down to Logitech C930e 1080p Webcam at $106 is a solid idea. This alternative will still be nearly as good of a Zoom call upgrade as the lead deal, but might not cut it for those hoping to kickstart their streams if the higher frame rate is a must. Though there is a unique 90-degree field of view here, which makes it a notable offering at 45% less than the lead deal.

Over on the audio side of things, those who are wanting to give their voice recordings an upgrade or sound a bit more clear on Zoom calls should go check out these early Black Friday Blue microphone discounts. With a variety of discounts starting at $40, you’ll find plenty of the brand’s popular Mac and PC accessories at some of the best prices of the year.

Logitech StreamCam features:

Share your passion with Logitech streamcam Designed with creators in mind it’s the perfect camera to get streaming quickly on Twitch YouTube Instagram stories and more Start broadcasting smarter today If your streaming needs more polish then check out Logitech capture Logitech capture is powerful streaming software that makes creating content easy fast and intuitive Logitech capture enables you to adjust camera settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech PC gaming sale from $40: G PRO keyboard, G915 ...
Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam nears low at $150 shipp...
GoPro HERO9 Black brings 5K/20MP recording to your acti...
Razer’s Kiyo Pro with uncompressed 1080p60 footag...
Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptop...
Get this 8-piece AirPods accessory bundle in a choice o...
Best Android app deals of the day: Simple Scan Pro, Mat...
Greenworks electric mowers, pressure washers, and blowe...
Show More Comments