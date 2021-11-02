Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Fisher-Price toys in today’s Gold Box from $6

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now taking up to 30% off a selection of toys ranging from Hot Wheels and Barbie to Fisher-Price and more. Pricing starts at $7, and you’ll be able to score free shipping with a Prime membership in orders over $25. With plenty of ways to cross some names off of the holiday shopping list, you’ll find everything from stocking stuffers to larger gifts and more. The sale also covers all ages on top of different price points, with notable inclusions of Hot Wheels cars, Barbie dolls, and Fisher-Price learning packages. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top toy picks from Amazon today:

But if you’re in looking to treat yourself this holiday season and just not the kids, don’t forget that we’re tracking a launch day discount on LEGO’s all-new UCS Batman Tumbler. Having just went up for sale yesterday, the $30 price cut down to $200 is about as notable as it comes for a new LEGO kit.

More on the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Track Set:

  • Kids will get revved up with these Mario Kart track sets (each sold separately) for awesome Hot Wheels fun!
  • Great gift idea for younger kids that are fans of the Mario Kart video games
  • The Piranha Plant Slide play set comes with a Luigi die-cast kart the Thwomp Ruins set includes a Mario die-cast kart and the Chain Chomp Challenge includes a Donkey Kong die-cast kart and Boo’s Spooky Sprint Track includes a haunting enemy Boo!
  • Hot Wheels partners with fan-favorite Mario Kart for a track-optimized die-cast 1:64 scale replica 4-Pack!

