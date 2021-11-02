Backcountry takes up to 40% off all layering pieces: Under Armour, Helly Hansen, Stoic, more

Backcountry takes up to 40% off all layering pieces including top brands from Under Armour, Helly Hansen, Smartwool, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern Crew Sweatshirt for men. It’s currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. This layering piece is available in five color options and has an odor-fighting fabric. It also has a moisture-control barrier as well as a slim-fit, which is perfect for layering under vests or jackets alike. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

