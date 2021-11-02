Backcountry takes up to 40% off all layering pieces: Under Armour, Helly Hansen, Stoic, more

Backcountry takes up to 40% off all layering pieces including top brands from Under Armour, Helly Hansen, Smartwool, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern Crew Sweatshirt for men. It’s currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. This layering piece is available in five color options and has an odor-fighting fabric. It also has a moisture-control barrier as well as a slim-fit, which is perfect for layering under vests or jackets alike. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

