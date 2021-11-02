Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Sky Guide, Anchor Pointer GPS, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw the latest M1 Mac mini hit one of its best prices yet just after seeing deep deals on iPhone 12 and more right here. Once you’ve had a chance to browse through those offers, head right back here for today’s software deals. Highlights include titles like Earth Atlantis, Sky Guide, Lootbox RPG, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Helix Jumper: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera for OBS Studio: FREE (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary.com: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The House of Da Vinci: $6 (Reg. $9)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: LunarSight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Earth Atlantis:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!