Upgrade to this stainless steel 14-inch pizza cutter at under $8 Prime shipped (40% off)

Checkered Chef (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 14-inch Pizza Cutter for $7.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this unit has sold for $13 or higher in 2021, delivering 40% in savings and marking the lowest price we’ve tracked in years. Quickly cut pizza at home with this stainless steel offering from Checkered Chef. It measures 14 inches in length and can cut through pizzas that are up to 3.5 inches deep. Since this unit features a dishwasher-safe design, cleanup is bound to be a cinch. Checkered Chef touts that it “cuts right through your toppings, instead of pushing your pizza toppings off like a roller.”

If you can live with a more traditional pizza cutter, this 3.5-inch wheel is just $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that it is significantly smaller than the offering above, but should be able to get the job done if spending less is of utmost importance. You should also take note that this unit is not meant to be cleaned using a dishwasher.

Yet another way to upgrade your kitchen is with an instant read meat thermometer. Believe it or not, earlier today we spotted one for just $5 Prime shipped. The low cost is thanks to an on-page 50% off coupon, that’s still up for grabs. Readings are displayed in 3 seconds or less, which is bound to come in handy each and every time you need to check if your meal is ready.

Checkered Chef 14-inch Pizza Cutter features:

Quick Cutting – This super sharp pizza slicer is designed for heavy use with little effort, for the perfect slice, every time!

Safe Storage – The blade comes with a holster as well as a cover to keep your pizza cutter rocker from slicing anything it shouldn’t.

Save Toppings – Never lose your pepperoni again! Our 14″ x 3.5″ pizza knife cuts rights through your toppings, instead of pushing your pizza toppings off like a roller.

